Jaguars' Blake Bortles: May be getting benched
Coach Doug Marrone said he won't reveal his decision between Bortles or Cody Kessler for the starting quarterback job until he's discussed the matter with his players, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The fact it requires a discussion with the team seems like a hint that Marrone will make a change for Sunday's game against the Eagles in London. Bortles completed less than 60 percent of his passes in each of the last three games, culminating in a benching at halftime of Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans. Of course, Kessler was far from brilliant in the second half, producing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt with four sacks, a touchdown and an interception. The Jacksonville passing game seems doomed to struggle for the rest of the season.
