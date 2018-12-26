Jaguars' Blake Bortles: May get Week 17 start
Multiple Jaguars players suggested Wednesday that Bortles would serve as the team's starting quarterback this weekend in the season finale against the Texans, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
Coach Doug Marrone will likely address the team's quarterback situation later Wednesday, but Bortles might have earned himself another look in the No. 1 role after shining in relief of Cody Kessler in the Week 16 upset win over the Dolphins. While Kessler tended to a shoulder issue that resulted in his removal on two occasions in Sunday's contest, Bortles stepped in to complete five of his six throws for 39 yards while adding another 25 yards on four carries. If Bortles does in fact earn the Week 17 start, the Jaguars would likely still favor a run-heavy game plan that would limit the signal-caller's overall fantasy upside. Even with a strong showing to wrap up the campaign, Bortles seems unlikely to enter 2019 as the Jaguars' top option behind center, with the organization instead expected to explore external options via trade, free agency or the draft this offseason.
