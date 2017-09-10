Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Mistake-free in Week 1 win

Bortles completed 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 win over Houston.

Bortles lost top receiver Allen Robinson early to a knee injury, but the game plan called for the quarterback to assume more of a game manager role regardless. His lone touchdown pass went to fullback Tommy Bohanan from one yard out. The majority of Bortles' past fantasy success has come in garbage time with his team trailing by double digits, but an improved defense and running game led by rookie sensation Leonard Fournette are primed to cut into that production while making Jacksonville more competitive.