Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Mistake-free, two-touchdown effort
Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also lost two yards on seven rushes.
Bortles put together an impressive overall performance in which he remained mistake-free and connected with Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook for impressive touchdowns. The veteran signal caller has now put together consecutive fantasy-friendly efforts, throwing for 577 yards and generating a 4:0 TD:INT over the last two games. Granted, Bortles is still prone to the occasional unexpected downturn -- as evidenced by back-to-back sub-200-yard efforts in Weeks 11 and 12 -- so he can be somewhat difficult to trust in the fantasy postseason. He'll look to keep his production trending in the right direction against the Texans in Week 15.
