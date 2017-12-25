Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Mixed results Sunday

Bortles completed 32-of-50 passes for 382 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions against the 49ers on Sunday. He added 31 yards rushing on five carries.

Bortles wasn't as clean as he had been in his spree of big games prior to Sunday, but his output against the 49ers still did the trick for his fantasy owners. He gets yet another favorable draw against the Titans in Week 17, so Bortles may be able to take some decent momentum into the playoffs.