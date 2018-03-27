Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Moves past wrist injury
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Bortles (wrist) is pain-free and shouldn't have any limitations when he reports to the team in April, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Bortles had surgery on his right wrist Jan. 26 and signed a three-year, $54 million extension less than a month later. He's been working out in California, preparing for the start of Jacksonville's offseason program in mid-April. In addition to the contract extension, the Jaguars have displayed confidence in their starter by opting not to bring in any veteran competition in free agency. The team does need to find a new backup, as Chad Henne signed with the Chiefs.
