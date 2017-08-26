Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Named starter for Week 1
Head coach Doug Marrone has named Bortles the Week 1 starter for the Jaguars' season opener against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
After neither Bortles nor his competitor Chad Henne played well in Thursday's preseason loss to the Panthers, Marrone indicated there was no timetable for naming the starter. However, something has seemingly changed in the competition, which has resulted in Bortles returning as the leader of the pack. He still figures to have a short-leash if he comes out of the gates struggling, but for now there is at least some clarity on the situation.
