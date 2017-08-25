Jaguars' Blake Bortles: No timetable for naming a starter, per Marrone

Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that there is still no timetable for naming either Bortles or Chad Henne the Week 1 starter, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Neither Bortles nor Henne played well enough in Thursday's preseason loss to the Panthers to create any separation in the competition, so the decision will be pushed back for another week in all likelihood. Marrone left open the possibility of both Bortles and Henne playing in the preseason finale as well. Bortles entered Thursday's game in the second half and finished his night going 12-of-16 for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception.