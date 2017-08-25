Jaguars' Blake Bortles: No timetable for naming a starter, per Marrone
Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that there is still no timetable for naming either Bortles or Chad Henne the Week 1 starter, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Neither Bortles nor Henne played well enough in Thursday's preseason loss to the Panthers to create any separation in the competition, so the decision will be pushed back for another week in all likelihood. Marrone left open the possibility of both Bortles and Henne playing in the preseason finale as well. Bortles entered Thursday's game in the second half and finished his night going 12-of-16 for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles until fourth quarter•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Will see action after Henne•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Splitting reps evenly•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Competing with Henne for starting job•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Downplays arm fatigue•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays two drives in preseason opener•
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...