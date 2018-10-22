Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Not guaranteed to remain starter
Bortles was benched during Sunday's loss to the Texans and coach Doug Marrone said after the game, "It's open," when asked about the quarterback situation, Philip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Bortles completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards, rushed six times for 30 yards and lost two fumbles before being replaced by Cody Kessler early in the third quarter. Marrone expressed his displeasure with the team's continuing turnover issues, and Bortles has committed eight in the last three games -- five interceptions and three fumbles -- all losses that have been mostly non-competitive. The 26-year-old appeared to take a step forward in 2017 with a career-low 16 giveaways, but already has 11 through seven games this season. More information should be available once the Jaguars return to practice this week to prepare for the Eagles, and then have a much-needed bye in Week 9.
