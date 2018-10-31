Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Nursing injury to non-throwing shoulder

Bortles suffered an injury to his left shoulder in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London, but the quarterback is expected to be available for the Jaguars' next game Nov. 11 against the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Fortunately for Bortles, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder and he'll benefit from the Jaguars being on bye in Week 9. The shoulder issue didn't seem to affect him much in Week 8, as he didn't turn over the ball for just the second time in eight starts while finishing with 286 passing yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts. The Jaguars added a third quarterback to the roster Wednesday in veteran Landry Jones, but he's merely on hand to serve as an insurance option in the event Bortles' condition takes an unexpected turn for the worse coming out of the bye week.