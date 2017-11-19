Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays role of game manager

Bortles completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns. He also gained four yards on four carries and lost a fumble.

Bortles simply played the role of game manager in this one, as the defense and the rushing attack allowed him to take a conservative approach. He connected with Marcedes Lewis for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but provided few highlights the rest of the day en route to 5.1 yards per attempt. This meager output was only Bortles' fourth-lowest of the season, illustrating the team's desire to minimize the burden on him. This trend seems likely to continue next week against the Cardinals.