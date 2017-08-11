Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays two drives in preseason opener
Bortles completed 3-of-5 passes for 16 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.
As expected, Bortles wasn't asked to do much. He mostly handed the ball off in his two drives of action, working with veteran running back Chris Ivory on the first one and fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette on the second. Backup Chad Henne threw a 97-yard touchdown pass during his time on the field, but Bortles remains the clear starter in Jacksonville.
