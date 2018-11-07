Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without any problem
Bortles (left shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
The full participation was expected after Bortles didn't have any limitations Monday coming out of a bye week. An injury to his non-throwing shoulder is far less of a concern than the possibility of a benching at some point during the second half of the season. Bortles does get a favorable Week 10 matchup, heading to Indianapolis for a dome game against a team that's allowed opponents to complete 72.4 percent of passes for 7.7 yards per attempt. However, the Colts defense has done strong work when backed up against the goal line, ranking seventh in red-zone touchdown rate (50 percent).
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Looks fine in practice•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Nursing injury to non-throwing shoulder•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Turnover-free in London loss•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Keeps starting job•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: May be getting benched•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Not guaranteed to remain starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...