Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without any problem

Bortles (left shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The full participation was expected after Bortles didn't have any limitations Monday coming out of a bye week. An injury to his non-throwing shoulder is far less of a concern than the possibility of a benching at some point during the second half of the season. Bortles does get a favorable Week 10 matchup, heading to Indianapolis for a dome game against a team that's allowed opponents to complete 72.4 percent of passes for 7.7 yards per attempt. However, the Colts defense has done strong work when backed up against the goal line, ranking seventh in red-zone touchdown rate (50 percent).

