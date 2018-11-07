Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without incident

Bortles (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The full session was expected after Bortles didn't have any limitations Monday coming out of the Jaguars' bye week. An injury to Bortles' non-throwing shoulder is far less of a concern than the possibility of a benching at some point during the second half of the season. Bortles will benefit from a favorable Week 10 matchup, heading to Indianapolis for a dome game against a team that has allowed opponents to complete 72.4 percent of passes for 7.7 yards per attempt this season. However, the Colts defense has done strong work when backed up against the goal line, ranking seventh in red-zone touchdown rate (50 percent).

