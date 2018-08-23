Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Ready to work with starters Saturday

Bortles, who is on track to work with the first-team offense in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons, could see action for "a half (and maybe a little more)" in the contest, per the Florida Times-Union.

Beyond that, Bortles is likely sit out the team's preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Aug. 30. At this time last year, Bortles was embroiled in a job battle with fellow QB Chad Henne, but this time around there's no doubt that Bortles will be the team's Week 1 starter. The 2018 Jaguars figure to be a team fueled by stout defense and a ground attack led by Leonard Fournette, so Bortles doesn't profile as a top-tier fantasy option. His chances of exceeding expectations on that front hinge on his ability to build chemistry with Jacksonvile's re-tooled pass-catching corps, which features wide receivers Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark, as well as tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.