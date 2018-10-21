Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Replaced in third quarter Sunday

Bortles was replaced in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Texans by Cody Kessler.

The Jaguars were down at that point by a 20-0 mark, with Bortles having completed six of his 12 pass attempts for 61 yards, while adding six carries for 30 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories