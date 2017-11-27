Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Runs for two scores
Bortles completed 19 of 33 passes for 160 yards and an interception, adding six carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Bortles scored from the 1-yard line on a fourth-down bootleg and later hit paydirt from 17 yards out on a read-option keeper. He also picked up 28 yards on another read-option run, but he did next to nothing through the air. With Patrick Peterson locking down top target Marqise Lee while Leonard Fournette was held to 25 yards on 12 carries, Bortles directed 23 of his pass attempts to either Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole or T.J. Yeldon. It wasn't a recipe for success, but Bortles should have a bit more luck throwing the ball in a Week 13 home game against the Colts. While he's always been an effective scrambler, history suggests that Sunday's production on designed running plays was a bit of fluke.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays role of game manager•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws season-high 51 passes•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Torches Colts with deep balls•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Rams•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Career-low 14 attempts in win•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...