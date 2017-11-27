Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Runs for two scores

Bortles completed 19 of 33 passes for 160 yards and an interception, adding six carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Bortles scored from the 1-yard line on a fourth-down bootleg and later hit paydirt from 17 yards out on a read-option keeper. He also picked up 28 yards on another read-option run, but he did next to nothing through the air. With Patrick Peterson locking down top target Marqise Lee while Leonard Fournette was held to 25 yards on 12 carries, Bortles directed 23 of his pass attempts to either Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole or T.J. Yeldon. It wasn't a recipe for success, but Bortles should have a bit more luck throwing the ball in a Week 13 home game against the Colts. While he's always been an effective scrambler, history suggests that Sunday's production on designed running plays was a bit of fluke.