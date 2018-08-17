Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Set for increased snap count Saturday

Bortles will see increased playing time in Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota, FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Bortles played only 15 offensive snaps -- the entire Jaguars' first series -- in last Saturday's preseason opener, completing six of nine passes for 53 yards and capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The 26-year-old has been sharp thus far in training camp but a matchup with a stout Vikings defense Saturday provides an excellent opportunity to illustrate his offseason improvements. Bortles will also have his first extended game action with the Jaguars' young group of wide receivers, including rookie D.J. Chark, who has been impressive through the first few weeks of camp.

