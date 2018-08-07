Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Showcasing improved accuracy in camp
Bortles is facing no limitations after offseason wrist surgery and is illustrating increased accuracy thus far at Jacksonville's training camp, ESPN.com reports.
Bortles underwent surgery on his right wrist in late January to repair a partially torn ligament he suffered during the 2016 season. The 26-year-old received multiple cortisone injections to help play through the injury in 2017. Bortles indicated he was in constant pain while throwing the ball over the past two seasons, but since the surgery is pain-free and appears to have a crisper release, as well as delivering the ball with improved accuracy. Training camp remains in its early stages so it's difficult to assess how this might carry over to the regular season, but at this point the 2014 third-overall pick appears to have entered camp in a much better position than previous seasons..
