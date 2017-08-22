Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Splitting reps evenly

Bortles and Chad Henne handled an equal amount of first-team snaps the past three practices, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

This confirms the notion that Bortles is subject to an open competition, with longtime backup Henne having a real chance to win the Week 1 starting job. Jags coach Doug Marrone hasn't named a starter for Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, but it would make sense to give Henne the nod, considering Bortles handled the first-team work in the last two exhibitions.