Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Still in mix for Jags

General manager Dave Caldwell said Bortles is still in the mix at quarterback for the Jaguars, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Jaguars surely regret signing Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract last offseason, especially given that the deal guarantees nearly half of his $14 million base salary for 2019, per overthecap.com. The team can still free up $9.5 million in cap space if the 27-year-old quarterback is designated as a post-June 1 release, so the structure of the contract won't necessarily keep him on the roster for 2019. Even if Bortles sticks around, the Jaguars figure to invest significant resources -- be it money or an early draft pick -- in the search for an upgrade at quarterback.