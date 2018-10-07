Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles against Chiefs

Bortles completed 33 of 61 passes for 430 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs. He added a touchdown and 34 yards on four carries, but fumbled.

The thought was that Jacksonville's strong defense and ability to control the ball on offense would be a tough test for high-flying Kansas City. In actuality, the Jaguars didn't get on the board until late in the third quarter with the Chiefs up by three scores. Bortles has been up-and-down this season, with big games against the Patriots and Jets, but has had inconsistencies elsewhere. He has weapons around him and, as seen on Sunday, he can make plays with his legs, but Bortles is a hard quarterback to hang your hat on. A Dallas defense that has been stingy in the passing game awaits on Sunday.