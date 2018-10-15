Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Cowboys
Bortles completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 149 yards, one touchdown and interception during Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed four times for 22 yards.
Bortles struggled mightily in this one, completing just 58 percent of his passes and averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. He chipped in as the team's second-leading rusher and connected with Dede Westbrook for a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Bortles cut back on the turnovers after committing five last week against the Chiefs, but he was perhaps too conservative as he finished with a season low in yardage. He'll look to get back on track next week against the Texans at home, where he's averaged 306.3 passing yards over three games while posting a 6:2 TD:INT.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles against Chiefs•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Bounces back against Jets•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Crashes back to earth in 9-6 defeat•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Dominates Patriots with four-TD performance•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Under 200 yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in dress rehearsal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...