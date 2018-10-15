Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Cowboys

Bortles completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 149 yards, one touchdown and interception during Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed four times for 22 yards.

Bortles struggled mightily in this one, completing just 58 percent of his passes and averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. He chipped in as the team's second-leading rusher and connected with Dede Westbrook for a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Bortles cut back on the turnovers after committing five last week against the Chiefs, but he was perhaps too conservative as he finished with a season low in yardage. He'll look to get back on track next week against the Texans at home, where he's averaged 306.3 passing yards over three games while posting a 6:2 TD:INT.