Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Rams
Bortles completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Rams. He added 19 rushing yards on two carries.
The Jaguars were unable to hide Bortles behind their strong defense and ascending run game like they did last week in Pittsburgh and the outcome of the game, unsurprisingly, was much different. The struggling signal caller is now averaging a career-low 55 percent of his passes and has topped 7.0 YPA just once in six games. Since their quarterback situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, don't be surprised if the Jacksonville coaching staff continues forward with an offensive strategy that revolves around a heavy, heavy dose of Leonard Fournette in order to minimize the number of times Bortles needs to throw.
