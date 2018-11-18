Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in Week 11
Bortles completed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards while rushing twice for 17 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Bortles wasn't asked to do much, as Jacksonville built up a 16-0 lead on the back of three field goals and a Leonard Fournette rushing score. While Pittsburgh's offense came alive late, the Jaguars' offensive unit stalled, leading to a 20-0 Steelers run in the final 17 minutes. Bortles has been held to 155 or fewer passing yards four times this season while exceeding 375 three times, so he'll have a low floor and high ceiling against the Bills in Week 12.
