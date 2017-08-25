Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles until fourth quarter

Bortles completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the second half of Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.

Chad Henne completed eight of 14 passes for 73 yards in the first half, avoiding any turnovers but taking a trio of sacks. Bortles then produced two punts an an ugly interception to start the second half, before lighting it up on his final three drives while facing Carolina's depth defenders. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he wants to watch tape of both quarterbacks before commenting on the ongoing competition, John Oehser of the team's official site reports. He refused to rule out playing both quarterbacks in the preseason finale, adding that he has no timetable to name a Week 1 starter.