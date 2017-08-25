Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles until fourth quarter
Bortles completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the second half of Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.
Chad Henne completed eight of 14 passes for 73 yards in the first half, avoiding any turnovers but taking a trio of sacks. Bortles then produced two punts an an ugly interception to start the second half, before lighting it up on his final three drives while facing Carolina's depth defenders. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he wants to watch tape of both quarterbacks before commenting on the ongoing competition, John Oehser of the team's official site reports. He refused to rule out playing both quarterbacks in the preseason finale, adding that he has no timetable to name a Week 1 starter.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Will see action after Henne•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Splitting reps evenly•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Competing with Henne for starting job•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Downplays arm fatigue•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays two drives in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws multiple picks in Saturday's drills•
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...