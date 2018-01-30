Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Surgery could impact Jacksonville's decision for 2018

Bortles, who underwent surgery on his right wrist last week, may not be fully healthy by the time the new league year opens March 14, which would prevent the Jaguars from cutting him, Cole Pepper of News4Jax.com reports.

Bortles' fifth-year option pays $19 million for 2018, but it's unclear if the Jaguars are eager to bring him back at that cost, given the shortcomings he's shown since entering the league. Though Bortles was able to shepherd the Jaguars to the AFC championship game in 2017, the team found success largely on the strength of its defense and Leonard Fournette-led running attack rather than the passing game. Jaguars executives Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell will likely take the next month to determine if the other options at quarterback available to the team via free agency or the draft would represent an upgrade over Bortles, whose offseason procedure could allow him to maintain a spot on the roster even if the team brings in a new starting signal caller.