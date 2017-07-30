Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws multiple picks in Saturday's drills

Bortles threw five interceptions during Saturday's practice session, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports. "I think anytime someone doesn't perform to what you want to do, you're concerned about it. We're going to look at those plays," said Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Bortles took a serious step backward in 2016 and is entering a pivotal season. His regression was not so serious that the Jaguars made any changes at quarterback, so he's back for at least one more season. The hope is that the presence of a running game, behind rookie first-round draft pick Leonard Fournette, makes Bortles a more effective quarterback.