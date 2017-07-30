Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws multiple picks in Saturday's drills
Bortles threw five interceptions during Saturday's practice session, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports. "I think anytime someone doesn't perform to what you want to do, you're concerned about it. We're going to look at those plays," said Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.
Bortles took a serious step backward in 2016 and is entering a pivotal season. His regression was not so serious that the Jaguars made any changes at quarterback, so he's back for at least one more season. The hope is that the presence of a running game, behind rookie first-round draft pick Leonard Fournette, makes Bortles a more effective quarterback.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Has fifth-year option exercised•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: No decision made on contract option yet•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Fifth-year option could be declined•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Says he's happy with offseason progress•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Played through shoulder, wrist concerns in 2016•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Finishes with consecutive 300-yard performances•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...