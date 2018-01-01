Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws pair of picks in loss
Bortles completed 15 of 34 passes for 158 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Titans. He also gained nine yards on his sole rush.
Bortles endured a ragged afternoon, as he was sacked twice and intercepted by Kevin Byard on a pair of occasions as well, the second which came with 10 seconds remaining to snuff out the Jaguars' last remaining hope for a victory. Bortles was without the services of Marqise Lee for the second straight game, but his absence was offset by the return of Allen Hurns from an ankle injury. The lackluster outing served to blemish an otherwise impressive late-season run for the fourth-year pro, one that had seen him eclipse the 300-yard mark in three of the previous four contests and generate a 9:3 TD:INT ratio over that span. With the regular season now officially in the books, Bortles will set his sights on a Sunday afternoon wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, which will mark the first postseason contest in Jacksonville since the January 2000 AFC championship.
