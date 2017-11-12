Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws season-high 51 passes
Bortles completed 28 of 51 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 34 yards on five carries in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers.
Bortles came in riding a season-best two-game streak without an interception, but was picked off on two of his season-high 51 passing attempts. Both of Bortles' interceptions came with his team trailing by three points with under two minutes to play in regulation, but Los Angeles miraculously still managed to blow its late lead. This performance shows that the 2014 first-rounder can't be trusted to provide strong fantasy numbers even when his team chooses to lean on the passing game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Torches Colts with deep balls•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Rams•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Career-low 14 attempts in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Limited to 140 passing yards•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tosses four touchdowns•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...