Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws season-high 51 passes

Bortles completed 28 of 51 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 34 yards on five carries in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers.

Bortles came in riding a season-best two-game streak without an interception, but was picked off on two of his season-high 51 passing attempts. Both of Bortles' interceptions came with his team trailing by three points with under two minutes to play in regulation, but Los Angeles miraculously still managed to blow its late lead. This performance shows that the 2014 first-rounder can't be trusted to provide strong fantasy numbers even when his team chooses to lean on the passing game.