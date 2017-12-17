Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws three touchdowns versus Texans
Bortles completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
Bortles was sharp on the day, completing 72 percent of his passes and racking up an impressive 11.2 yards per attempt. A large chunk of his damage came in the second quarter, when he completed two touchdown passes to Jaydon Mickens before completing another as his side took a 31-point lead into halftime. Bortles has been outstanding over his last three games, averaging 301 passing yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His role could decrease next week against the 49ers if Lenoard Fournette (quadriceps) is able to return, but his recent efficiency lends credence to the possibility of another serviceable fantasy performance.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Mistake-free, two-touchdown effort•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in Week 13 win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Runs for two scores•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays role of game manager•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws season-high 51 passes•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws touchdown in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.