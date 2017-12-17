Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws three touchdowns versus Texans

Bortles completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.

Bortles was sharp on the day, completing 72 percent of his passes and racking up an impressive 11.2 yards per attempt. A large chunk of his damage came in the second quarter, when he completed two touchdown passes to Jaydon Mickens before completing another as his side took a 31-point lead into halftime. Bortles has been outstanding over his last three games, averaging 301 passing yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His role could decrease next week against the 49ers if Lenoard Fournette (quadriceps) is able to return, but his recent efficiency lends credence to the possibility of another serviceable fantasy performance.