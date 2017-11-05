Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws touchdown in win
Bortles completed 24 of 38 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown and added 20 yards on the run in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.
Bortles accounted for the Jaguars' lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter on Sunday when he found Marquise Lee on the quick slant for a three-yard score. The 38 passing attempts were a season high for Bortles, no doubt contributed to -- in part -- by Leonard Fournette's benching. Expect Fournette back next week and Bortles thrust back into a caretaker role. Despite solid play, he's thrown multiple touchdown passes just once this season.
