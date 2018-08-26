Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in dress rehearsal

Bortles completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards and two interceptions during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Bortles was nothing more than a game manager Saturday, which comes as no surprise. While his two interceptions ruined a pair of scoring chances for the Jaguars, one of them one was a tipped ball that wasn't entirely Bortles' fault. Of bigger consequence for the quarterback's fantasy outlook is the knee injury that Marqise Lee sustained Saturday, as Lee served as the team's No. 1 receiver all of training camp. Bortles still has a solid supporting cast without him, starting with 2017 breakout Keelan Cole, 2018 first-rounder D.J. Chark and offseason acquisition Donte Moncrief, but Lee was an important part of the offense and Bortles' stock nonetheless takes a hit if the receiver has an extended absence.