Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in loss
Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo. He added 39 yards on six carries.
Bortles slung a 13-yard dart to Dede Westbrook for his first passing touchdown in two weeks in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, but it was literally too little too late. The Bills recovered the ensuing kick and the game was over. Bortles continues to look like the weak link in Jacksonville as he has failed to reach 150 yards passing in four of his last six games, tossing just five touchdowns during that span. True, Bortles can get it done with his legs, but he's scored just one rushing touchdown -- back in Week 5 -- all season. He's faced some stingy defense in recent weeks, but will get a middle-of-the-road test against Indianapolis next Sunday, assuming he will be penciled into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Won't be benched Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in loss to Colts•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without incident•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Looks fine in practice•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Nursing injury to non-throwing shoulder•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...