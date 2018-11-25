Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in loss

Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo. He added 39 yards on six carries.

Bortles slung a 13-yard dart to Dede Westbrook for his first passing touchdown in two weeks in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, but it was literally too little too late. The Bills recovered the ensuing kick and the game was over. Bortles continues to look like the weak link in Jacksonville as he has failed to reach 150 yards passing in four of his last six games, tossing just five touchdowns during that span. True, Bortles can get it done with his legs, but he's scored just one rushing touchdown -- back in Week 5 -- all season. He's faced some stingy defense in recent weeks, but will get a middle-of-the-road test against Indianapolis next Sunday, assuming he will be penciled into the starting lineup.