Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in loss to Colts
Bortles completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.
Bortles enjoyed one of his most effective outings of the season as he averaged a healthy 8.4 yards per attempt while connecting with eight different receivers. He completed touchdown passes to Donte Moncrief and Lenoard Fournette, giving him his first multi-touchdown effort since Week 4. Bortles also refrained from turning the ball over and has now gone three games without an interception. He clearly seemed to benefit from Fournette's return to the lineup and will look to put on a similar performance next Sunday against the Steelers.
