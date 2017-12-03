Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in Week 13 win
Bortles completed 26 of 35 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
Bortles was tremendous in the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a two-point conversion to tight end Marcedes Lewis after a Leonard Fournette rushing touchdown in the third quarter while continuing to move the offense effectively after halftime. Bortles has a respectable 14:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but this was only his second game this season with multiple touchdown passes.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Runs for two scores•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Plays role of game manager•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws season-high 51 passes•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Torches Colts with deep balls•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Rams•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...