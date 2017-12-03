Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in Week 13 win

Bortles completed 26 of 35 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.

Bortles was tremendous in the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a two-point conversion to tight end Marcedes Lewis after a Leonard Fournette rushing touchdown in the third quarter while continuing to move the offense effectively after halftime. Bortles has a respectable 14:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but this was only his second game this season with multiple touchdown passes.