Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tosses four touchdowns

Bortles completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns and added 18 yards on three carries in Sunday's 44-7 win over the Ravens in London.

A game manager Week 1 and a complete mess last week, Bortles unexpectedly came through with one of the best performances of his career against a Baltimore defense that allowed just 10 points in its first two games. He mostly picked the Ravens apart with short passes, but he was also effective when he looked deeper down the field, notably connecting with Marqise Lee for a 35-yard gain on the opening drive, and later hitting Marcedes Lewis for a 30-yard touchdown on a seam route. Lewis accounted for three of the four touchdowns, while Lee led the team in targets for a second straight week. Bortles could still find himself on the hot seat if his play falls off, but he probably bought himself at least a couple of more games as the Jaguars prepare for a Week 4 road matchup with the Jets.