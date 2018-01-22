Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tosses playoff touchdown

Bortles completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 loss to New England.

New England obviously got the memo that Bortles helped bring Jacksonville to the conference title game with his legs. New England's focus on Bortles as a runner helped open things up in the passing game, Bortles' four-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis in the second quarter serving as a fine example. The linebacker came off of Lewis to defend Bortles as he rolled out, opening up an easy touchdown. New England adjusted well in the second half and Bortles struggled down the stretch, completing just five of his last 12 passes after a field goal put Jacksonville up 20-10 in the fourth quarter. He had a chance to win it at the end, and drove Jacksonville down the field with a nice 29-yard back-shoulder throw to Dede Westbrook, but an incomplete pass, sack, dump off to the flat, and incomplete pass in New England territory gave the Patriots the opportunity to run out the clock. Bortles deserves credit for being a great complement to Jacksonville's power offense and stout defense formula, and his 91.0 quarterback rating in the playoffs represents a 10-point improvement over his career average. That said, if you're looking at the Jaguars' prospects in 2018, quarterback is probably the position where the most improvement can be had.