Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Turnover-free in London loss

Bortles completed 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown while adding 43 yards on eight carries in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London.

Bortles managed a turnover-free performance after getting benched last week, but his 7.0 yards per attempt were nothing to write home about and he failed to lead his team into the end zone outside of an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook. While 18 points is an acceptable output, that total was bolstered by a pair of Josh Lambo field goals from 50-plus yards. Bortles brings a 10:8 touchdown to interception ratio into Jacksonville's Week 9 bye.