Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Under 200 yards in win

Bortles completed 18 of 33 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's season-opening, 20-15 win over the Giants. He also rushed four times for 42 yards.

Bortles wasn't asked to do too much, with Jacksonville's defense holding the Giants at bay while also scoring on a pick-six. His two biggest highlights were a one-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon and a 41-yard scramble. Workhorse running back Leonard Fournette went down with a hamstring injury in this one, so more could be asked of Bortles and the passing attack in the coming weeks if Fournette's forced to miss additional time.