Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Under 200 yards in win
Bortles completed 18 of 33 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's season-opening, 20-15 win over the Giants. He also rushed four times for 42 yards.
Bortles wasn't asked to do too much, with Jacksonville's defense holding the Giants at bay while also scoring on a pick-six. His two biggest highlights were a one-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon and a 41-yard scramble. Workhorse running back Leonard Fournette went down with a hamstring injury in this one, so more could be asked of Bortles and the passing attack in the coming weeks if Fournette's forced to miss additional time.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in dress rehearsal•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Ready to work with starters Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Set for increased snap count Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Showcasing improved accuracy in camp•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Moves past wrist injury•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Expects to be 100 percent for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...