Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Undergoes wrist surgery
Bortles underwent surgery on his right wrist Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The specifics of Bortles' injury remain unclear, but Schefter indicates it's an issue the Jaguars' quarterback has battled since December 2016. If that is indeed the case, the 25-year-old played the entirety of the 2017 season with the injury and still managed to put together a solid season, committing the fewest turnovers of his career and playing well through the playoffs.
