Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Will see action after Henne

Bortles will receive snaps with the first-team offense Thursday against the Panthers, albeit after Chad Henne starts the game, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

As of Monday, Bortles and Henne were splitting reps with the starters, revealing the Jags were in the midst of a quarterback competition. Bortles' uninspiring play was the impetus for Henne's elevation, and now the eight-year veteran will start the all-important third preseason game. If Henne performs well, he could put his stamp on the job and relegate Bortles to clipboard duty at the start of a game for the first time Week 3 of his rookie season in 2014.