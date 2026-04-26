The Jaguars signed Boyd as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

After one season at Minnesota followed by three at Texas Tech, Boyd transferred to Utah State for his fifth and final season of college football in 2025. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver had his best season yet, recording 46 catches for 743 yards and eight touchdowns on 94 targets over 13 games for the Aggies. Boyd will face long odds to make the Jaguars' Week 1 roster and may need to prove his worth on special teams in order to secure a spot.