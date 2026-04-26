The Jaguars signed Boyd as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Boyd started his college career at Minnesota before transferring to Texas Tech for three years. The wide receiver ultimately ended his career at Utah State, starting 13 games in his senior season. Boyd totalled 67 receptions for 934 receiving yards and 8 receiving touchdowns over his 48 college games. He could provide extended depth value for a Jaguars team that dealt with an injury-plagued wide receiver corps in 2025.