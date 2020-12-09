Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Linder (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Titans, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
While Marrone's statement doesn't completely rule out Linder, it appears the center will likely have to sit another game with the injury that forced him to exit last week's overtime loss to the Vikings early. Tyler Shatley is expected to start at center if Linder can't go.
