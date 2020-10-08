site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Back to work Thursday
Linder (knee) was listed as a full participant for Thursday's practice.
Linder missed the past two games with the knee injury he suffered during Week 2, but appears ready for a return. Now healthy, look for Linder to return to his usual starting role as the team's center.
