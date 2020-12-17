Linder (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Linder is required to spend three weeks on injured reserve, thus ending his season with the Jaguars out of playoff contention. The veteran center started nine games in 2020. He's under contract for two more seasons in Jacksonville, and he'll carry a $9 million cap hit in 2021.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Unavailable for Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Won't face Titans•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Another absence likely•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Exits with ankle issue•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Without restrictions in practice•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Downgrades to out•