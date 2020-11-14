site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Downgrades to out
RotoWire Staff
Linder (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Linder didn't travel with the team, and he'll miss his third game of the season. Tyler Shatley is expected to start at center in Linder's place.
