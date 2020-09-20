site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Exits contest Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Linder (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.
Linder was forced to exit the contest in the second quarter, as the specifics surrounding his injury remain unclear. As long as he's sidelined, look for Tyler Shatley to take over as the team's center for the time being.
