Linder (knee) will not suit up against the Steelers on Sunday and could miss multiple weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Linder suffered an undisclosed knee injury during a Week 10 loss to the Colts, and continues to undergo testing. A timetable for the starting center's return remains uncertain, but it appears that Linder is in danger of missing a significant amount of time. As long as Linder remains sidelined, expect Tyler Shatley to draw the start at center.