Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Expected to miss time
Linder (knee) will not suit up against the Steelers on Sunday and could miss multiple weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Linder suffered an undisclosed knee injury during a Week 10 loss to the Colts, and continues to undergo testing. A timetable for the starting center's return remains uncertain, but it appears that Linder is in danger of missing a significant amount of time. As long as Linder remains sidelined, expect Tyler Shatley to draw the start at center.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Won't return Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Sheds injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Ready for Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Expected to sit out practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...